Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift was able to make time between her Eras Tour stops to attend Monday night’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in support of her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce. But her outfit of choice does not seem to have gone over well with fans.

The pop sensation arrived at the game wearing black denim shorts, a black shirt, and an oversized Kansas City Chiefs leather jacket. She paired it with a pair of knee-high Christian Louboutin boots.

Like most of her outfits, it attracted a lot of attention on social media, but it does not seem like people were all that pleased.

📸| Taylor Swift looking stunning at the chiefs game tonight pic.twitter.com/dEbBAJ4kW9 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 4, 2024

Many fans seemed to think that this outfit was quite inappropriate to watch a football game – especially the knee-high boots.

“Looks like she’s making a stop before going somewhere else. Not really dressed for a football game,” a fan wrote in response to the outfit on Reddit.

“This feels totally inappropriate for a football game. The boots especially. It just feels like she’s trying too hard,” another fan said.

“Always needs a glam team though. It’s like any other appearance. Not there for him, not there for the love of the game, just there for the cameras,” another fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“She’s dressed for skiing,” another fan joked.

“I just think it’s weird that she dresses for the daytime at night and the nighttime in the middle of the day,” another person added.

“Just wear a Chiefs hoodie and let it be, lol,” another fan suggested, implying that Swift was trying a bit too hard with her outfit.

Obviously, these are just normal, everyday fans giving their opinions on the pop star’s outfit, but these reactions do give a sample of what some fans might be thinking.

The Chiefs have not lost a game yet this season. We’ll have to see if they can keep their winning streak alive with Swift in attendance to see it.

[Reddit]