Pop sensation Taylor Swift has been showing her support for the Kansas City Chiefs from the stands ever since she began dating superstar tight end Travis Kelce last year. But in a rather insane turn of events, it sounds like Swift is now trying to get involved with game planning and strategy.

During a recent interview with NBC’s Chris Simms, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Taylor Swift is not only genuinely interested in football and learning more about the game, but she’s even been “drawing up plays” that Mahomes claims the Chiefs might have to consider incorporating into the game.

“I think it’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football,” Mahomes said of Swift according to NFL.com. “I know being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see like these little girls — these daughters — and how much they’re loving to spend time with their dad, watching football. And then meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is. I think that’s been special to me because she’s, like you said, the most famous person in the world, she could not be (genuine).

“And she’s really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions. Started drawing up plays. We might have to put one in.”

Needless to say, it’s pretty insane news that the team might consider using one of her plays this season, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

If the Chiefs successfully run one of Swift’s plays this season, then she could honestly say that she helped them as they attempt to win their third consecutive Super Bowl.

