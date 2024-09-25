Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Thus far this season, the Kansas City Chiefs appear destined to replicate their success over the past two years, starting the season with a 3-0 record. And yet, the organization has largely achieved this success without much impact from Travis Kelce.

In the first three games of the season, Kelce has had the worst individual statistic of his career, recording just eight total catches for 69 yards.

Given the fact that Kelce came into this season making nine straight Pro Bowl appearances, it’s certainly a bit of a shock to see Kelce’s struggles so pronounced.

Some fans have even suggested that Kelce didn’t come into the season all that motivated due to his relationship with Taylor Swift. But Whoopi Goldberg, a panelist on The View, believes that Swift is not deserving of any criticism for Kelce’s on-field struggles.

“They apparently forgot that they won a Super Bowl last year with Kelce and he and Swift were just as tight then as they are now,” said Goldberg, transcribed by the New York Post. “Grow up, y’all. Stop putting this on her. Your team is fine, your team is doing well. Shut up.”

Goldberg does raise a good point. It’s not like anything has changed in the relationship between Kelce and Swift from last year to this year. It does seem a bit absurd to blame Swift for Kelce not exactly lighting the world up on the stat sheet so far this season.

The Chiefs have performed well this season, which should be the only thing that matters to Chiefs fans. Chances are, we will see Kelce turn things around as he gets adjusted to the 2024-25 NFL season. But if he doesn’t and the Chiefs continue to play well regardless, we likely won’t see any objections from Kelce.

[New York Post]