During Thursday night’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, pop sensation Taylor Swift didn’t sit near Brittany Mahomes as she usually does, which was notable after the wife of Patrick Mahomes appeared to express her support for Donald Trump on social media. But Swift was indeed friendly with her during another public appearance, sparking outrage.

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce attended Sunday afternoon’s US Open final along with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, and Swift was seen acting quite friendly with Brittany, much to the displeasure of many of her fans.

This comes weeks after Brittany Mahomes appeared to express her support for Donald Trump by “liking” his post on Instagram and making several statements that apparently defend it. Trump even personally thanked her for “so strongly defending” him.

But that didn’t stop Swift from being friendly with her at the US Open, despite her previous strong opposition to Trump.

“i don’t expect a billionaire to lead the revolution or anything i’m just confused as to why one would make a movie about standing up for what’s right at any cost only to literally never stand for anything again,” one fan said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“i’m 100% convinced the whole ‘miss americana’ era was nothing but an act to impress joe alwyn who holds better political opinions than her; with travis essentially being a white supremacist, she doesn’t have to play pretend,” another fan said.

“if you’re one of the most influential people in the world then it’s very much a big deal who and what you embrace and normalise. you can’t be on the ‘right side of history’ by playing nice, especially not with ideologies you claim to oppose; actions speak louder than words, especially when you’ve been so silent for so long about so many things,” another fan said.

“She herself did say Joe Alwyn’s integrity made her seem small. Guess she found a man where that isn’t a problem,” another fan said.

And that’s just a small sampling of the outrage Swift received. Clearly, people are not happy with her for continuing to associate with Brittany Mahomes.