Last month, Brittany Mahomes – the wife of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes – sparked a lot of controversy when she “liked” a post from Donald Trump on Instagram. While she did not specifically specify whether or not she actually supports Trump, she did take to social media to call out her “haters” who criticized her for “liking” the post. And it seems like that’s good enough for Trump.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Donald Trump thanked Brittany Mahomes for “so strongly defending me,” calling the NFL quarterback’s wife “beautiful.”

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday. “With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless “leaders,” it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!”

It’s worth noting that Brittany Mahomes has never claimed she made a mistake in “liking” the post about the 2024 GOP platform or that it came by accident.

