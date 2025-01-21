Syndication: The Enquirer

The Cincinnati Bengals had an enormous amount of on-the-field adversity this season. In a season where they were expected to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC supremacy, the Bengals missed the playoffs entirely despite winning their final five games of the season.

One contributing factor to the Bengals season may have been the off-the-field distractions. There was chatter all season long surrounding the contracts of wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

There was also drama surrounding star quarterback Joe Burrow, who had his house broken into by burglars during one of Cincinnati’s games. The break-in resulted in investigations by both local police and the FBI. Now, arrests have been made as a result of the investigations.

According to Karin Johnson of WLWT.com, four Chilean nationals have been arrested in connection to burglarizing a home that the police report strongly hints was Burrow’s.

Although Burrow was not named in the report, it does detail that the four arrests were made after “an ongoing investigation involving burglaries of multi-million dollar-homes in multiple states.”

That isn’t the only information leading back to Burrow.

A search of the suspects’ vehicle yielded: “an old LSU shirt and Bengals hat believed to be stolen from the December 9, 2024 burglary in Hamilton County.”

It’ll be interesting to how things unfold from here.