Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have had a nightmare of a season, that was perfectly encapsulated by the team’s 41-7 loss to their rival Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys certainly didn’t have this season in mind when they signed both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to massive contract extensions heading into the season.

A large part of the Cowboys’ problem this year has been the inability to stay healthy. Both Prescott and Lamb have had their season cut short due to injury.

According to Cowboys reporter Jon Machota, one prominent Cowboys executive wants fans to keep that in perspective in regard to where the organization is at.

“I’ll say it again, it’s the world’s smallest violin, but unfortunately we have over 50 percent of our cap on (injured reserve). Those things, when they hit and hit at the wrong time, it makes for a challenge for a team,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 1053 The Fan, when asked about the difference in the Eagles’ roster is constructed and how the Cowboys are constructed with all of their salary cap issues.

“Obviously, San Francisco is another team that’s had their share of injuries this year in terms of a big percentage of their cap sitting on IR. Those are things that come with the territory.

“I know everybody has their different battles with the cap that hit at different times. Philly will have theirs coming up where they’ll have to make tough decisions. But, yeah, we’re constantly looking at ways to look at our salary cap to give us the best opportunity with players like Dak (Prescott), CeeDee (Lamb) and Micah (Parsons), and you throw (Trevon) Diggs in there, to let those guys hopefully, No. 1, stay on the field, but No. 2, give us the best opportunity to make a great run.”

Fans reacted to the statement on social media.

“3-5 before that cap got injured. Folks should be stopping him in his words and pushing back on that,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Losing mentality. Let’s compare ourselves to other losers to make us feel better as opposed to admitting we did a poor job constructing the roster,” another fan added.

“When is someone gonna ask them , why can’t they restructure guys to signing bonuses like the rest of the entire GD league,” one fan added.

“He’s in over his head (29 years of futility) and Cowboys beat writers need to stop pretending otherwise,” added someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see what approach the Cowboys’ front office takes to the offseason.

[Jon Machota]