The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to leave fans, experts, and pundits stunned week after week. Pittsburgh entered the season picked by the vast majority of experts to finish in last place in the highly competitive AFC North.

Instead, the Steelers are entering this weekend’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles at 10-3 and in sole possession of first place in the division. Now, one former NFL. scout is providing key insight into how the Steelers have managed to be so successful this season.

“The (Steelers) have allowed a league-low 10 points off turnovers. Pittsburgh has scored 85 points off opponents’ turnovers, third highest,” revealed Matt Williamson on Wednesday.

https://x.com/WilliamsonNFL/status/1867053996000809221

Fans reacted to the stat, which hardly seems believable, on social media.

“It’s because we have only turned the ball over 6 times,” one Steelers fan wrote on Twitter.

“Crazy if that pick 6 in the bengals game was properly flagged we’d only have allowed 3,” another Steelers fan added.

“That’s Mike Tomlin ball,” one fan added.

“You gotta make em pay for (turnovers),” another fan added.

“The stats I want to see,” someone else wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Steelers can keep up the success if they find themselves on the wrong side of the turnover battle in a game.