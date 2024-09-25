Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten off to a surprising 3-0 start.

The most shocking part of the Steelers’ early success is that they’ve won all three games with their backup quarterback, Justin Fields. Veteran quarterback and former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson was named the starter before the season, but injuries have kept Wilson on the sidelines as the emergency quarterback.

With Justin Fields outperforming expectations, many expected the Steelers to name the young quarterback the official starter moving forward, but head coach Mike Tomlin made a surprising clarification on the situation.

“We’re still very much in the same place with Russ this week as we were last week, at least at the beginning of the week,” Tomlin said on Tuesday, according to the Post-Gazette.

“As we walk into the building tomorrow, I want Justin singularly focused on starting for us and doing what’s required to be ready to do that. We’ll see where the week leads us.

If the quality of [Wilson’s] practice participation picks up, maybe we’ll consider that later in the week. If it doesn’t, then it won’t be a consideration and we’ll continue where we are right now.”

It’s an interesting way to handle the situation, considering it’s probably more of a distraction for Fielsd if he’s constantly looking over his shoulder to see if he still has the starting job. However, Tomlin has famously never coached a losing situation, so the Steelers lock room should be confident they’re in good hands.

Regardless, it looks like Fields will indeed get the nod on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

[Post-Gazette]