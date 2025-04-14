Credit: The Record

Veteran NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has four league MVPs to his name and is a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer whenever he does decide to hang up his cleats, still doesn’t know what his future holds.

Rodgers has been heavily linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while he could still choose to sign there (if he elects to continue his career at all), he may want to come to a decision soon, as the Steelers may soon be done with waiting on him to make up his mind.

“The #Steelers are reportely losing PATIENCE with Aaron Rodgers,” reported NFL rumors, a Twitter account dedicated to providing inside info on what’s going on behind the scenes around the league.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Yea I can see this. Once the Steelers feel some type of way, does that ruin the whole relationship and chance to sign?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“All they have to do is trade Tomlin, Pickens and watt for multiple first round picks and will be competitive and actually win playoff games,” one fan added, insinuating that the Steelers need to tear everything down and rebuild.

“Saints should sign Rodgers they can win that weak division and make playoffs,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what Rodgers ultimately decides to do.