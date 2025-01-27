Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are scrambling for answers. For much of the season, the team looked like legitimate Super Bowl contenders behind a resurgent offense led by veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and a stout defense.

Unfortunately, in the late part of the season, as Pittsburgh entered a tougher part of its schedule, the wheels came off of the bus. Wilson’s production cratered and he struggled to avoid sacks behind a shaky offensive line in a four-game losing streak to close the regular season.

Many fans called for the team to make a switch to younger quarterback Justin Fields heading into the playoffs after Fields led the team to a 4-2 start on the season as Russell Wilson worked his way back from a calf injury.

The Steelers opted to stick with Wilson. The move didn’t exactly pan out, as the Steelers lost their fifth consecutive game to their bitter rival Baltimore Ravens 29-14 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, ending their season.

In a Monday media session, team owner Art Rooney II was very blunt about the reality concerning Fields and Wilson heading into next season.

“Rooney on the (Steelers) QB situation: ‘QB position is a key, key piece of the puzzle that needs to be addressed.’ He said it’s unlikely both Fields and Wilson would be re-signed,” reported Bob Labriola.

Fans reacted to the news that both Fields and Wilson would not be returning next season on social media, and many have a preference on who they’d like to see back in the black and yellow.

“Good, sign Fields,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“This situation screams Aaron Rodgers as a one year punt,” one fan added.

“Hope we get Fields back,” added another fan.

“Cool so we know Russ sucks and we don’t want him right?” asked one fan.

It’ll be interesting to see who Pittsburgh opts to bring back, or if they ultimately decide neither is the right man to lead the franchise into the future.