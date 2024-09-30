Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; General view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet on the turf prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ undefeated season came to an end after a close loss to the Indianapolis Colts. And after the game, Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick voiced his complaints about one call in particular that went a long way in determining the end result.

In the third quarter, Fitzpatrick was called for an unnecessary roughness call that set up the Colts with great field position. The call was certainly a questionable one, as Fitzpatrick appeared to avoid any contact with the head of Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

The Colts would go on to score on this drive to make it a 24-10 game, ultimately sneaking away with a 27-24 victory to advance to 2-2 on the year.

We truly don’t know how things may have changed if this call wasn’t made. But regardless, Fitzpatrick aired his grievances against the officials shortly after the game.

“I mean, I thought we were playing football,” said Fitzpatrick. “I don’t know what we’re playing at this point. Very different game than what I grew up playing and what I grew up loving. Can’t hit nobody hard. Can’t be violent. So I don’t know, I don’t know what to say anymore.”

Looking at the play, it’s hard to argue with Fitzpatrick’s opinion here. He very clearly did everything that is typically asked of defenders to properly stop Mitchell from making the catch.

He was pretty clearly unjustly penalized. And moving forward, defenders will likely only continue to get frustrated at the officiating around the NFL.

