The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the surprise of the NFL season. Despite being picked by most pundits and analysts to finish last in the AFC North, Pittsburgh is 6-2 and in sole possession of first place in the division heading into their bye week.

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is 2-0 since returning from a calf injury, and the offense seems to have reached a new level behind his deep ball ability. Don’t expect the Steelers to stop adding reinforcements anytime soon either.

According to one Steeles reporter, there’s more help on the way.

“The Steelers do indeed expect Zach Frazier, Nick Herbig, and Cordarrelle Patterson back against the Commanders following their bye week, sources say,” Nick Farabaugh tweeted on Tuesday.

Following up on this from last week — The Steelers do indeed expect Zach Frazier, Nick Herbig, and Cordarrelle Patterson back against the Commanders following their bye week, sources say. https://t.co/1UxdKGwSEX — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) October 29, 2024

Important pieces returning from injury aren’t the only Steelers coming back either. There’s more.

“Steelers CB Cameron Sutton had his 8 game suspension lifted and he has officially been reinstated,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted.

#Steelers CB Cameron Sutton had his 8 game suspension lifted and he has officially been reinstated. pic.twitter.com/Vt5XdjXkxj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 29, 2024

Fans reacted on social media to all the additions coming down the pipeline for Pittsburgh on the other side of its bye week.

“Nick Herbig is gonna go off after the bye week. I think we all can feel that coming, right?” one fan asked on Twitter.

“This means something to me man….. Playoff run starts now. November and december is What they remember,” one fan added.

“And the new wide receiver we’re going to trade for,” one fan added.

“Road to 7,” one fan added, as he expects the Steelers to win their seventh Super Bowl.

It’s a good time to be a Steelers fan, and there’s no reason they can’t dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC with the way they’re playing right now.