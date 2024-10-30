Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-2 and in sole possession of first place in the AFC North heading into their bye week.

Still, many fans and pundits in the media feel like the team doesn’t have enough weapons on the offensive side of the ball to threaten teams like the Kansas City Chiefs truly. One group in particular, the wide receiver corps, has been considered particularly weak.

However, the group has looked more than capable since the return of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson from a calf injury, and Wilson himself is addressing the position group.

“I’m not surprised,” Wilson said. “That’s what I would say. They do it in practice every day. Their work ethic, they’ve been doing it since the summertime, off-season, the springtime. All the work that we were able to do in the off-season together in San Diego (during a Wilson-led get-together), all that. I know who they are. They’re competitors, play-makers,” Wilson said, per Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly.

Wilson isn’t the only offensive player to speak about the situation surrounding his teammates either. Tight end Pat Freiermuth has addressed things as well.

“Those guys are confident in their abilities,” Freiermuth said. “It is tough on all of them, I am assuming seeing that stuff on social media.

“It’s the business aspect of it so they understand it, we understand it. Those guys work after practice every single day and come in early every single day. I am very confident in them.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the Steelers play things at the trade deadline.

