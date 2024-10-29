Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lengthy history of great quarterback play over the years. But on Monday, Russell Wilson entered the record books in Pittsburgh with a second straight excellent performance since earning the starting job.

Wilson again made the Steelers offense look high-powered on Monday night, throwing for 278 yards and one passing touchdown in their 26-18 victory over the Giants.

The Steelers were able to win with Justin Fields at the helm. But Wilson has brought a different element thus far to this Steelers team in the passing game.

In his first two games of the season, Wilson has thrown for over 250 passing yards in each game. It’s the only time all season long that a Steelers quarterback has been able to throw for 250 passing yards in back-to-back games.

Wilson’s performance through two weeks is so great that he actually set a franchise record in the process. On Monday, Wilson broke the Steelers’ record for the most passing yards of any player in their first two games with the organization with 542 yards.

At the time, some Steelers fans thought that the decision to bench Justin Fields for Russell Wilson was a mistake from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. But clearly, it has been a wise decision thus far given the results through two games.

The Steelers now enter their Bye Week in Week 9. But following that, they face a far tougher test than the Giants, heading to Washington in Week 10 to take on the surging Washington Commanders.

