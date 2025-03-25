Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of the logo at mid-field before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t know who they’re starting quarterback will be heading into next season. One of Pittsburgh’s starting quarterbacks from last season, Justin Fields, has already found a new home, electing to sign with the New York Jets in free agency.

The Steelers have been heavily linked to two other veteran quarterbacks this offseason. Their other starter from the 2024 season, Russell Wilson, and, ironically enough, the last starting quarterback of the New York Jets, none other than future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

All signs have pointed toward the Steelers being ready to seal the deal with Rodgers and the decision resting in Rodgers’s hands.

However, it appears that not everyone in Pittsburgh’s locker room is exactly keen on Rodgers potentially joining the organization.

““My 81-year-old father said that if Aaron Rodgers comes to the Steelers, he will ruin the heart and soul of the team and it will never be the same again,” one of Pro Football Talk’s readers wrote to the outlet.

“Now maybe that’s a bit dramatic, but he’s talking about the honor a player should feel for the privilege of donning a Steeler uniform and representing a team that has a history that is intertwined with the citizens of Pittsburgh.”

Steelers fans don’t appear to be the only ones worried about Rodgers’ potential fit, either. Earlier in the offseason, franchise legend Cam Heyward said something on his podcast that raised some eyebrows across the NFL community.

“Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t,” Heyward said of why he isn’t going to pitch Rodgers while the veteran makes his decision. “That’s simple, that’s the pitch.”

If Rodgers does ultimately opt to sign in Pittsburgh, it’ll be interesting to see how things pan out.