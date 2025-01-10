Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ glaring area of need throughout the season has been the depth of thier receiving corps. Pittsburgh made an attempt to address its concerns at the position when it traded with the Jets mid-season for wide receiver Mike Williams.

Unfortunately, Williams hasn’t had the sort of consistent impact the organization was hoping for when it made the move. Luckily for the Steelers, it appears there’s a good chance there’s more help on the way.

“Steelers among Favorites to Land All-Pro (Dolphins) WR Tyreek Hill,” reported Steelers Now.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Steelers would be the favorites to land Hingle McCringleberry if he was real. Anyone that plays receiver is linked to the team. Reek ain’t coming here,” one fed up Steelers fan wrote on Twitter.

“no chance, one he is similar to AB and GP in talent and attitude and two why would he come here with no QB future plan,” one fan added.

“I think in the last year every WR in the league that might become available has been attached to the Steelers and they got one . And they refuse to use him . Our offense is dead ! Anyone on this offense will suffer for it,” another fan added.

“Why on earth would he want to play in THIS offense with THESE QBs?” one fan wanted to know.

“Here we go again, opining for an aging, wrong side of 30 WR. Are we RE-ALLY going to spend all off season begging for this nonsense?” someone else wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Steelers can finally land one of the top receivers linked to them.