Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering their first season with Mike McCarthy as the franchise’s head coach. However, much like Tomlin heading into last season, McCarthy is dealing with a major question mark around the quarterback position.

Last year’s starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is an unrestricted free agent and could even sign with another team if he decides to play at all in 2026.

New Steelers wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr., who Pittsburgh traded with the Indianapolis Colts to acquire, hasn’t heard from Rodgers, but said he believes the four-time MVP wants to play.

“I’m trying to give him space because Aaron’s a guy, he likes his space, he likes to get refreshed,” Pittman said, in a video call on Up & Adams.

“I didn’t want to just get signed and then blow him up and be like, ‘Hey Aaron, what’s the deal?’ . . . I think that he wants to play. Just knowing Aaron prior to this, I just think he’s gonna try and play as long as he can.”

While McCarthy also doesn’t know what Rodgers will decide, he would love the opportunity to work with the quarterback he won a Super Bowl with for the Green Bay Packers earlier in their careers.

“Yes, it’d be a great story,” McCarthy said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “I don’t know. I would love to tell everybody breaking news. It’s really cool to see Aaron at 42, a young man at 22, all that he’s been able to accomplish, and where he’s at in his personal life, trying to make this decision. He’s in a really good place.”

Last offseason, Rodgers didn’t join the team until just before mandatory minicamp, and it looks likes things could be trending in a similar direction this go-around.