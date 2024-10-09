Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints couldn’t get it going in their last game, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 26-13.

The loss wasn’t the only brutal outcome for the Saints. Star quarterback Derek Carr suffered an injury during the game. Carr is set to miss at least two weeks with an oblique injury.

Now, at 2-3, the Saints will have to go in another direction at a critical point in their season as they fight to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. Head coach Dennis Allen has made it clear who the Saints are turning to.

According to league insider Adam Schefter, New Orleans will be rolling with rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler for their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Saints HC Dennis Allen announced Spencer Rattler will start Sunday vs the Buccaneers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2024

Fans online reacted to the news the Saints would turn to the rookie.

“Just picked up Bucks defense for my fantasy team,’ one fan said on Twitter.

“Remember that time when Lincoln Riley let him embroider his own logo on his pants. Then he got benched for Caleb Williams a few weeks later,” another fan recalled.

“Well they had a good run,” someone added.

“WOOF,” said another.

It seems not everyone is very confident Rattler has the tools to succeed at the highest level. It’ll be interesting to see if he has what it takes to prove the doubters wrong.