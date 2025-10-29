Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts are 7-1, in sole possession of the best record in the NFL. However, head coach Shane Steichen is well aware that the last thing his team can afford to do is get complacent, as things will only get more difficult from here.

“You always want to start fast in this league,” Steichen said, via the Indy Star. “All 32 teams are trying to start fast and go win as many as you can. September, (October) — great. But I think the season starts in November, December.”

“That’s where it really starts to pick up,” he continued. “You’ve got to play at your very best starting in these next two months.”

Steichen’s messaging seems to be doing a good job of reaching his players.

“The good teams continue to improve,” starting quarterback Daniel Jones said. “We’ll need to continue to do that and play good football down the stretch because, yeah, that’s what’s most important, is those games in November and then, obviously, into December.”

The Colts started their season with an Indianapolis-heavy schedule, playing five of their first eight games at home, whilst only facing three teams in the current playoff picture. Now, Indy is gearing up to go on the road for five of its next six contests, and will face quarterbacks the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Sam Darnold, and C.J. Stroud

It’ll be interesting to see how the Colts do in hostile environments with everything on the line, including the easiest path available toward the Super Bowl.