Aaron Rodgers is having what has to be the most frustrating season of his NFL career. Expectations were high entering the season after he injured his Achilles on the first series of his debut season with the New York Jets.

Although Rodgers has been able to take the field this year, it hasn’t been a great watch. Rodgers and the Jets entered the weekend slate 3-9 on the season. As if things weren’t going bad enough for Rodgers this season, one of his exes has revealed the dark truth of their relationship together.

Actress Shailene Woodley recently disclosed to Outside Magazine why she doesn’t discuss her relationship with Rodgers often.

“I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron Rodgers because it always makes me cry. It was not right. But it was beautiful.”

Fans reacted to the news that the relationship “was not right” on social media.

“He has the same effect on the Jets,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Sounds like a Shailene Woodley problem. Aaron Rodgers lives life to the fullest, is full of joy, and is really just a benevolent savant,” one fan wrote sarcastically.

“Aaron Rodgers may be a bad bf but Shailene Woodley needs to look in the mirror & have a long talk with herself about why she sat in bad relationships, allowing herself to be abused & disrespected, and why she allowed her feelings about herself to be influenced by another,” one fan added.

At least Woodley can take comfort knowing Jets fans are going through the same thing with Rodgers that she did. What he’s doing on the football field these days just isn’t right.

