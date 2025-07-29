Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; A Seattle Seahawks helmet rests on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks are going to look very different from what they did last season. Seattle not only traded away star quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, bringing in Sam Darnold in free agency to replace him, but Seattle also traded away Smith’s top target.

DK Metcalf is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and to replace his production, the Hawks brought in star receiver Cooper Kupp, and in his four months since joining the team, Kupp has already had a positive impact.

“I’m happy he’s on our team,” head coach Mike Macdonald said, according to the Seahawks’ official website. “I just couldn’t be happier to have him as a Seahawk. All the things he does on the field, the attention to detail, the work ethic, the attitude, the enthusiasm, just as a leader of your program too.”

Kupp’s teammate in the wide receiver room, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, has been impressed as well.

“He brings a next-level mindset. I’m super excited to be with him in that receiver room. Another stellar receiver, great receiver, and I’m just blessed to be in the room with him.”

Kupp’s focus has been getting in a groove with his new teammates.

“I think as many reps as you can get are huge, but it’s even more than that,” he said. “Just the conversations over and over about talking football, watching film together and being able to just discuss what’s happening. I think that’s just as important as the reps you get out here on the practice field.

“And those have been great. Sam [Darnold] and the experiences that he’s had playing in this offense before, it goes a long way because I’m asking a lot of questions about what’s worked for him, how has he seen this of certain concepts come to life and it’s been really fun to be able to kind of bounce ideas off of each other.”