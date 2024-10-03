Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has not been particularly dominant in the first few starts of his NFL career, but it sounds like October will be a big month for him.

During a press conference this week, Broncos head coach Sean Payton had a pretty clear message that could serve as a bit of a warning for the young quarterback as he indicated that October will be a big month for his evaluation one way or another

“If everyone else can paint the right picture, then you truly get to evaluate and watch a real good quarterback,” Payton said according to Henry Chisholm of TheDNVR.com.

“It’s that mix of running game, passing game and third down. It gets back to this month — ascending or going the other way. We have to be stepping on the gas right now.”

The Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the draft back in April.

After a quarterback competition with former NFL starters Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham, Nix was named the starter for the Broncos to open the season. If he does not start to perform well, there’s a reasonable chance the Broncos could turn to one of the other more veteran quarterbacks on the roster.

So far this season, Nix is completing 60.1 percent of his passes for an average of just 165 passing yards per game. He has also thrown four interceptions to just one touchdown.

We’ll have to see how he performs this month.

[TheDNVR.com]