February 6, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers football helmet is displayed on Super Bowl LVIII signage on The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are already hitting their stride in the early NFL season. The defending NFC Champions dismantled Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in their season opener, and the Niners’ defense is looking to make things tough on the next quarterback they face as well. In this case, the team has quite a bit of history with its opponent.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was previously a member of the 49ers, and San Francisco cornerback Deommodore Lenoir spoke on Thursday about some of their battles in practice.

“I believe I’ll win because me and Sam, we have this connection. He likes to throw the ball to me. This week, I’m coming and he knows it. I know he’s a talented player and he’s going to come ready to work. I know how he prepares. He gave us great looks when he played here with us. Just taking over the scout team, he was throwing dimes. So I know it’s going to have to be tight, sticky coverage,” Lenoir said.

"I think I win that for sure. I believe I win. Me and Sam ,we have this connection, this connection where he like to throw the ball to me. This week I'm coming, he know it. I know he's a talented player. He's gonna come ready for work." 👀 😂 Deommodore Lenoir on his matchup… pic.twitter.com/Q4Z7ULhL4n — KNBR (@KNBR) September 12, 2024

The 49ers defender seems to have gotten the better of Darnold during their year practicing against each other.

Darnold had a strong showing in his season opener against the New York Giants, but it’ll be interesting to see if the 49ers know his tendencies too well for him to replicate last week’s success.

