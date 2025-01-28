Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints are the final NFL team remaining with a head coaching vacancy. And on Monday, the organization moved forward with an offensive guru that they believe could help turn the team around.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has done an excellent job of transforming the Eagles offense into a dominant run-heavy system that has thrived with the addition of Saquon Barkley this season.

Over the last few seasons, Moore has done a great job working with the likes of Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, and Dak Prescott in his past few offensive coordinator roles.

It seems like the Saints have taken notice of all of the success Moore has had in recent years, which isn’t over for the Eagles as they prepare for their second Super Bowl appearance in the last three years.

According to Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill, the Saints flew out to Philadelphia on Monday night to conduct an interview with Moore.

The Saints are flying to Philadelphia tonight to interview Kellen Moore for the head coaching job, per sources. They will interview him tonight. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 27, 2025

Obviously, any assistant always dreams of one day getting their own head coaching position someday. But does it make sense for Moore to leave for the Saints head coaching position given his current status as a top assistant on the Eagles?

That is a somewhat complicated question to answer. One could argue that the Saints have one of the worst rosters in all of football with a lack of young talent for the future.

If Moore does end up taking the job in New Orleans, the rebuild in New Orleans could be a difficult and lengthy one. Instead, he could very well end up staying in Philadelphia as an assistant and trying his luck in head coachinf searches in years to come when a more desirable job opens up.

That being said, it isn’t a guarantee that a chance to be a head coach will present itself again for Moore. So we could very well see him jump at the chance at running his own team in New Orleans.

Only time will tell. But the one thing that is clear is that Moore may have his mind on things other than Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, which should be somewhat worrying for Eagles fans.