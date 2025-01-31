Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints are the only team in the NFL that has yet to fill their head coaching vacancy. But that may shortly change, as they appear to have a head coach in mind.

Throughout their hiring process, the Saints have been linked to numerous coaching candidates. But the one that has stuck out to most as the most likely candidate is Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore of course has his priorities on other things as the Eagles prepare for their Super Bowl LIX matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Saints won’t be able to officially hire Moore until the Super Bowl takes place. But according to Ian Rapoport, it sounds like Moore is clearly the top candidate for the position.

“The Saints plan to meet again with Eagles OC Kellen Moore after Super Bowl LIX, an indication he’s the top choice for new head coach,” wrote Rapoport in a post on X.

The #Saints plan to meet again with #Eagles OC Kellen Moore after Super Bowl LIX, an indication he’s the top choice for new head coach, per The Insiders. This is the first time the two sides can speak… and Moore could just stick around, since the game is in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/PKzt1wX8Cx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2025

Considering Super Bowl LIX is in New Orleans, there is seemingly a very big chance that Moore heads there for the Super Bowl and doesn’t leave without a head coaching job.

Moore has obviously done enough as an assistant to put the Eagles in a position to potentially claim their first Super Bowl championship since 2016.

Perhaps winning a Super Bowl could change Moore’s mind about leaving Philadelphia. But considering he has already talked with the Saints on numerous occasions throughout their coaching search, it very much sounds like he is interested in the position.