Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) congratulates quarterback Russell Wilson (3) on his touchdown pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has turned around his career in short order since joining the organization. And at least for the immediate future, Wilson seemingly has no plans of looking to play elsewhere.

Since winning the starting job from Justin Fields, Wilson has been incredibly steady in Pittsburgh, throwing for 13 touchdowns with just three interceptions in eight games played this season.

In games Wilson has started, the Steelers hold a 6-2 record. More impressive than that, the Steelers have already clinched a postseason spot with three weeks left in the season.

While Wilson may not be in the running for an MVP anytime soon, he has been incredibly valuable to the Steelers organization, proving his doubters wrong in the process.

When the majority of the league didn’t believe in Wilson, the Steelers gave him a shot.

For that, Wilson is seemingly grateful and plans to pay it back to the Steelers by sticking around in Pittsburgh past the 2024-25 NFL season.

When asked by a Steelers fan in a clip on HBO’s Hard Knocks retrieved by Pro Football Talk, Wilson detailed that he is “hopeful” that he will return to the Steelers past this season, saying that he loves playing for the organization and that his sights as still on a Super Bowl this season.

The Steelers may not be the first team that comes to mind as a Super Bowl contender in the AFC.

But with that being said, you can never count out a Mike Tomlin-led team with a quarterback like Wilson who already has a Super Bowl under his belt.

If Wilson does happen to win a Super Bowl this season, he would join a list of just 14 other starting quarterbacks who have won multiple Super Bowls, further cementing his status as a Hall of Fame quarterback in the process.

[Pro Football Talk]