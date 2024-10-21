Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) congratulates quarterback Russell Wilson (3) on his touchdown pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Going into a Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets, many fans around the NFL were confused by the decision from the Pittsburgh Steelers to start Russell Wilson over Justin Fields. But when it came time to take the field, Wilson proved all of his doubters wrong with an excellent performance in a dominant victory.

Against a stout Jets defense that came into the game ranking as a top-five defense in yards allowed per game in the NFL, Wilson showed that there is still plenty he can do to help the Steelers a contender.

Wilson was able to find star wideout George Pickens on a number of big plays, finishing the game with 264 passing yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps even more importantly, Wilson played turnover-free football, which helped the Steelers cruise to a 37-15 victory.

The 37 points scored by the Steelers is the most that the team has scored in a game all season long. Despite the critics, Wilson came to play and has proved Mike Tomlin right in his decision to start him thus far.

After the game, Wilson spoke about his expectations for the team moving forward, saying that he believes there is an even higher level he can tap into with more time as the team’s starter.

“We’re capable of a lot together,” said Wilson. “The biggest thing is we left a lot on the table. There is a lot more to go get. I think we know that and we believe that. We’re just gonna keep getting better. We’re excited, another win you know.”

If Wilson can indeed take the Steelers offense to another level, Steelers fans could have a real contender on their hands with this team.

[Jori Epstein on X]