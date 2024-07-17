Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Before Russell Wilson decided to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward provided him a pretty clear warning about what the city of Pittsburgh was all about.

During a recent appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams,” Cameron Heyward recalled a conversation he had with Russell Wilson back in March before he ultimately decided to sign with the team where he warned him that Pittsburgh is not a city for “glitz and glamour.”

“The main thing that I told him was just this isn’t the place for glitz and glamour,” Heyward said of his conversation with Wilson.

“It’s not L.A. It’s not Atlanta. This is a place where the gladiators come and we’re going to compete everyday. Just hearing from him, he was receptive to that. He wanted to compete.”

4x All Pro #Steelers DT @CamHeyward on what he told QB Russell Wilson before signing with Pittsburgh… 🔊 "I told him (Pittsburgh) isn't the place for glitz and glamour, this is the place where gladiators come… and he was receptive to that." @DangeRussWilson @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/s2pKtOusRw — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 11, 2024

Clearly, it sounds like Wilson was prepared for that as he ultimately chose to sign with the team even after that conversation with Heyward.

Wilson will now compete with former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields for the starting quarterback role as he looks to revive his career after a rough stint with the Denver Broncos the past two seasons. We’ll have to see how he performs.

[Up & Adams]