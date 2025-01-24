Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson is set to become a free agent this offseason. And while he has expressed interest in returning to the Steelers, it sounds like another team could be interested in him as well.

On Friday morning, former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was officially named the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. And it sounds like there’s a chance that Russell Wilson could reunite with him in Vegas.

According to a report from NFL insider Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Carroll and Wilson have “mended fences” and Wilson could be a “stopgap” option for the team at quarterback.

“With Pete Carroll taking over the Raiders, one name I’ve heard to watch at QB: Russell Wilson. They’ve mended fences, per source, and Wilson could be a stopgap while the Raiders develop a long-term answer,” Howe said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Obviously, Wilson and Carroll previously spent 10 seasons together with the Seattle Seahawks before Wilson was ultimately traded to the Denver Broncos.

During their time together previously, the two won Super Bowl XLVIII together following the 2013 season.

There is still a long time to go before free agency opens and Wilson will be free to meet with other teams, but it seems like Vegas will be a realistic option for Wilson if he does indeed leave Pittsburgh.