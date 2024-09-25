Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a head-scratching start to the season.

After naming Russell Wilson the starting quarterback before the first game of the season, injuries have kept the veteran on the sideline. Justin Fields stepped into the starting role in his place and has done nothing but exceed expectations.

Fields is playing the best football of his career after a disappointing stint with the Chicago Bears. With the Steelers at 3-0, many thought that Fields would be named the permanent starter, but head coach Mike Tomlin has refrained from doing so, saying that the situation will be revisited once Wilson is fully healthy.

“We’re still very much in the same place with Russ this week as we were last week, at least at the beginning of the week,” Tomlin said on Tuesday according to the Post-Gazette.

“As we walk into the building tomorrow, I want Justin singularly focused on starting for us and doing what’s required to be ready to do that. We’ll see where the week leads us.

“If the quality of [Wilson’s] practice participation picks up, maybe we’ll consider that later in the week. If it doesn’t, then it won’t be a consideration and we’ll continue where we are right now.”

Fans took to social media to weigh in on the shocking development.

“That would be insanity if Fields is playing well and the team is rolling. If he and the team were struggling, then it would make sense to start Wilson when he is healthy. But in this current situation? No way. You don’t change a team that’s rolling well. Russell Wilson currently has no outlook in Pittsburgh,” one fan wrote on social media.

“Tomlin clearly has wanted Russ to be the #1 and I don’t get why,” another fan added.

“Fire Tomlin,” another fan reacted.

“Mike Tomlin’s being weirdly noncommittal about Justin Fields,” another fan said.

“If tomlin plays Russ while fields has the hot hand, this guy is a joke,” someone else wrote.

“Going to Russ would be so stupid,” another fan said.

It’ll be interesting to see how the situation unfolds if Fields manages to keep up his hot play.

