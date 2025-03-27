Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson agreed to terms with the New York Giants on Tuesday night and officially signed with the organization on Wednesday afternoon. The signing came as a surprise to many across the NFL, as all signs pointed toward the Giants being willing to wait on Aaron Rodgers to decide what’s next for him.

Wilson held his introductory press conference with the Giants on Wednesday, and he addressed the situation with Rodgers.

“Aaron Rodgers is a tremendous football player. He’s done some amazing things in this league,” Wilson said at his introductory news conference, according to Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to do some great things, too.

“What I’m focused on is right now is what we can do here. That’s been my focus since I signed. Also, too, along the way is finding a place that will continue to believe in you.”

Wilson also said that while he’ll compete against Jameis Winston for the starting job, and potentially a rookie quarterback as well, he expects to be the starter next season.

“Obviously, I’m expecting to come in there and be a starter, and earning that every day because that’s your mentality and approach,” Wilson said.

“I just believe that when you play this position my goal every day is to step on the field and help our football team win and ultimately to be the best in the world and be one of the best that can do it. I think that’s my mentality, understanding that.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Wilson still has left in the tank.