Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and Justin Fields (2) take the field for pre-game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers played their final preseason game on Saturday afternoon against he Detroit Lions, but head coach Mike Tomlin still did not name the team’s starting quarterback. However, it sounds like that decision will be coming quite soon.

During his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin made it clear that he expects to announce the team’s starting quarterback at the end of the team’s practice week.

“We’ll make a decision at the end of our work week this upcoming week,” Tomlin told reporters. “We have three days of Steelers versus Steelers work and why not do it then? It kind of minimizes the Steelers versus Steelers work when we start making decisions prior to the completion of that. We’ve got ample time to prepare for Atlanta and make whatever decisions or announcements regarding division of labor or pecking orders and so forth, and so we’ll do it at the end of the work week.”

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have been competing for the starting quarterback spot throughout the offseason. Tomlin has routinely indicated that Wilson has held the “pole position” ahead of Fields throughout the competition. We’ll have to see whether or not that means he will be the team’s final choice for the season.

[Pro Football Talk]