Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers went with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback throughout the 2024 season, but as the Steelers decide on his future with the team, it’s become pretty clear that the team is not pleased with the way he played.

While Russell Wilson played well during his first few starts of the season, he did not play well down the stretch, turning the ball over often and failing to lead the team to touchdowns as the Steelers lost the last five games of their season, including the playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

According to a report from NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Steelers were “frustrated” with Wilson toward the end of the season, putting his status with the team in doubt moving forward.

“Wilson and Justin Fields are both free agents. Will either be back in Pittsburgh? There was frustration with Wilson down the stretch, so I’m not sure how far the Steelers will be willing to go to keep him,” Breer wrote for Sports Illustrated.

Breer reported that the playoff game was expected to help make the decision regarding Wilson’s future with the team. And given that the offense did not play particularly well in the game, that’s not a great sign for Wilson.

“I’d heard before the playoff game Saturday that the playoffs would likely help set the course. Based on how the offense played…” Breer wrote.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not exactly commit to Wilson returning during his recent press conference, saying that there are “a lot of unanswered questions” at the quarterback position. However, he didn’t rule out bringing back Wilson or Fields, either.

“We don’t have a quarterback under contract,” Tomlin said. “We are certainly open to considering those guys, but we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Needless to say, final decisions have not yet been made, it’s not exactly looking good for Wilson.