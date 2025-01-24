Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Detailed view of a New England Patriots football helmets during the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are doing their best to maximize the talents of young quarterback Drake Maye. Maye’s first season in New England left a lot to be desired.

The Pats finished the season 4-13 and missed the playoff under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. Mayo was relieved of his duties shortly after the end of the season, and replaced by Mike Vrabel.

Since then, Vrabel has begun building out his staff and has found the coach who will be most closely involved with Maye’s development.

“The Patriots are hiring Ashton Grant as their quarterbacks coach, sources tell ( NFL on CBS). Grant, who has been with the Browns the last 5 years, also interviewed for the Packers QBs coach job this offseason. Now he joins Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels in New England,” reported Jonathan Jones.

The Patriots are hiring Ashton Grant as their quarterbacks coach, sources tell @NFLonCBS. Grant, who has been with the Browns the last 5 years, also interviewed for the Packers QBs coach job this offseason. Now he joins Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels in New England. pic.twitter.com/oVIla6ddEW — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 24, 2025

Fans reacted to the hire on social media.

“So we watched the Browns quarterbacks and thought ‘this would be the type of well-coached QB play we want to see from Drake Maye?'” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I don’t know who that is but I’m not sure why anyone would hire the Browns QB coach,” one fan added.

“Yeah lets go get the Browns QB coach they’ve done a real bang up job with all their QBs. Vrabels just pulling position coaches from Cleveland bro interview anyone else?” another fan added.

“It actually is cool to see the way a respected coach like Vrabel chose to spend his off year in Cleveland with Stefanski to help gather his staff,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how Grant does with Maye.