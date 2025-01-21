Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions were arguably the most dominant team in the NFL over the course of the regular season. Despite sustaining what felt like both an unfathomable and insurmountable amount of injuries on the defensive side of the ball, Detroit finished the year 15-2 to secure the number one overall seed in the NFC.

The Lions seemed primed for a deep playoff run after enjoying the highly coveted first-round bye that comes with the one seed. Unfortunately for the Lions, things weren’t meant to be.

Detroit lost 45-31 to the Washington Commanders on Saturday. To add insult to injury, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson departed the organization to officially take the job as the head coach of the Chicago Bears just two days after the loss.

Now, Detroit appears destined to lose another coach just one day later.

“The Patriots are targeting (Lions) defensive line coach Terrell Williams to be their new defensive coordinator under Mike Vrabel, sources tell (CBS Sports)/ (247 Sports). Before Detroit, Williams was Vrabel’s defensive line coach and assistant head coach with the (Titans),” reported Matt Zenitz on Tuesday.

The Patriots are targeting #Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams to be their new defensive coordinator under Mike Vrabel, sources tell @CBSSports/@247Sports. Before Detroit, Williams was Vrabel’s defensive line coach and assistant head coach with the #Titans.… pic.twitter.com/S4COXljc9R — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 21, 2025

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“The price of success. Detroit is getting gutted,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“My question is will Detroit offer him the Defensive coordinator position? And would New England be his first choice,” one fan added.

“Would be a fantastic hire. If I were Dan Campbell, I would strongly consider promoting him to DC when Glenn leaves,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what Detroit has in mind to prevent more staff attrition throughout the offseason.