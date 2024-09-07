Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the 2024 NFL season on Thursday with a tight win against the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, looking for his third consecutive Super Bowl, was as great as ever, putting up 291 yards passing to pair with a touchdown. We’re all used to greatness from Mahomes, but the Chiefs have a new weapon to help him open things up.

The Chiefs’ first-round draft pick, speedster Xavier Worthy, was brought in to be a vertical threat downfield. It didn’t take long for him to show that they made the right choice. Worthy found the endzone twice, once on a 21-yard run in the first quarter, and again on a 35-yard catch from Mahomes to put the Chiefs in a position to win the game.

After the game, Mahomes did not hold back in his praise for the young receiver.

“He’s so cool, calm, and collected all the time,” Mahomes said according to ESPN. “You never even see the excitement on him, but he goes out there and makes plays. Obviously, we want to continue to use him more and more, but I thought he had a great day today, making big plays and big moments.”

If Worthy can keep this up all year, the Chiefs will be as dangerous as ever.

