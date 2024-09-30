David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce got off to a slow start to the year, but he came alive a bit during the team’s win against the Los Angeles Chargers this week – just like quarterback Patrick Mahomes knew he would.

During Sunday afternoon’s win against the Chargers, Travis Kelce finished the game with seven passes for 89 yards, getting back on track after totaling just eight catches for 69 yards in the three previous games combined.

After the game, Patrick Mahomes made it very clear that he was never concerned about whether or not Kelce would be able to put up those sort of numbers when they needed him to.

“I mean, the whole Kelce thing in general hasn’t been a worry to me,” Mahomes said according to Greg Beachum of the Associated Press.

“I know whatever we need, he’s going to make plays. And that’s what he did today.”

Throughout his career, Kelce has established himself as one of the most dominant and productive tight ends in the history of the league.

It doesn’t sound like the slow start to the season did anything to convince Mahomes that he was anything aside from the dominant player he’s grown accustomed to.

We’ll have to see if he can keep this up.

[Associated Press]