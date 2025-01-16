Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a tough season for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as he has put up some of the worst numbers of his entire career, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains confident in him as they enter the playoffs.

After signing a lucrative new contract to become the highest-paid tight end in the league this past offseason, it’s safe to say that Kelce has not exactly lived up to the billing this season.

Kelce ended the regular season with the worst numbers of his entire career since he became a starter in the league with his stats falling across nearly every metric.

The Kansas City Chiefs star recorded fewer yards per game, yards per catch, and yards after catch, had a shorter average depth of target, and caught fewer touchdowns this compared to any previous season.

However, Mahomes does not seem all that phased by Kelce’s struggles this season.

In a recent press conference, Mahomes offered his reaction to his teammate’s struggles throughout the season as he made it clear that he expects Kelce to perform better in the postseason.

“I think the greats elevate their game in the playoffs,” Mahomes stated, as reported by Pro Football Talk. “It’s a higher intensity level where the best players and leaders make game-changing plays. Travis has shown that ability, and I anticipate nothing less from him as we enter this postseason.”

The Chiefs kick off their playoff campaign against the Houston Texans in this weekend’s divisional round. We’ll have to see whether or not Kelce can perform better when it matters most.