Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes got some horrible news last month when he was the victim of a burglary at his home. And after the news went public, he offered his reaction to the incident.

Last week, TMZ Sports broke the news that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s homes were burglarized last month. At a press conference on Wednesday, Mahomes confirmed the horrible news and offered his reaction.

While he could not share too many specifics about the investigation since it is still ongoing, he did express that it was “frustrating” and “disappointing.”

“I can’t get into too many of the details, ‘cause the investigation is still ongoing, but obviously something that you don’t want to happen, to really anybody, but obviously yourself,” Mahomes said, according to 41KSHB Kansas City.

When asked if he or anyone else was home at the time of the burglary, Mahomes was still not able to provide any further information.

Mahomes did indicate that he would address the matter publicly once the investigation is complete, however.

“I’m sure at some point that will be talked about,” Mahomes said.

TMZ also reported that the burglaries are believed to be part of a larger crime spree. As a result, the FBI has reportedly joined the investigation as it’s suspected that the crime spree crosses state borders.

At this point, authorities have not disclosed any information regarding potential suspects.

We’ll have to see whether or not suspects are apprehended.

