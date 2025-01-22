Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) shakes hands with fans after defeating the Houston Texans in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are one game away from getting back to the Super Bowl, where they’re hoping to take down their third straight Super Bowl victory. To get there they’ll have to beat the Buffalo Bills, the only team that was able to get the best of Kansas City’s starters this season.

Unfortunately, it may be a harder task than the Chiefs initially envisioned, thanks to a brutal injury at the worst time to their most important player, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was listed on the injury report with an ankle, but was a full participant,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the Chiefs confirming a Mahomes ankle injury with the AFC Championship just days away on social media.

“ah, the classic ‘I’m hurt’ so they can play the underdog card and have an excuse if they lose,” one fan who is clearly not buying it as a real injury posted on Twitter.

“line is about to move heavily in buffalos favor I bet, they using this as an excuse after the loss,” another fan added.

“Quit this gimmick he’s obviously playing lol,” one fan added.

“Classic playoff injured Mahomes that will rise through the ashes,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see how much the ankle affects Mahomes’ mobility for the game.