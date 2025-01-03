Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a prime position to continue their reign of dominance in the NFL. With their Christmas Day victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs improved to 15-1 and secured the number one seed in the AFC.

However, it seems not everyone is impressed with the job star quarterback Patrick Mahomes did in getting the Chiefs to 15-1.

“Patrick Mahomes is the first QB since 2004 to not make the Pro Bowl despite having a record of 15-1 or better,” revealed NFL-centric Twitter account JPAFootball.

Patrick Mahomes is the first QB since 2004 to not make the Pro Bowl despite having a record of 15-1 or better. (h/t: @PolymarketSport) pic.twitter.com/a1gYohKSmT — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 2, 2025

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“most carried qb in nfl history and everyone knows it,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Not saying he needed it, but I love when he gets snubbed on individual awards because he’s the best at showing how idiotic people are,” one fan added.

“Defense and scraping through games, didn’t deserve it. This will give you a great story when they are gifted the three-peat!” another fan added.

“Mahomes has been playing just above average this season. Burrow, Allen and Jackson deserved the Pro Bowl more than him,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if Mahomes’ performance in the playoffs makes Pro Bowl voters regret their decision.