Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Back in July, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes announced to the world on social media that they were expecting their third child. And on Christmas Day, Patrick offered a potential hint on when his wife’s due date could potentially be.

Mahomes dominated on the field on Christmas Day, throwing for 320 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in what may be perhaps his best game of the season.

With the win, the Chiefs officially clinched a first-round bye in the AFC. This is of course important because the Chiefs will now likely be able to rest their starters both for Week 18 and in the Wild Card Round of the postseason they will not be competing in.

This will undoubtedly give the Chiefs a big leg up over the remainder of the AFC. But it turns out, the first-round bye was even more important to Patrick Mahomes off the field.

After the game in his postgame interview, Mahomes detailed how he had promised Brittany that he would secure a first-round bye “so we can go have that baby”.

“I told my wife I was gonna get her the No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby,” said Mahomes. “So we got the one-seed.”

“I told my wife I was gonna get her the No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby.” ❤️@PatrickMahomes | @BrittanyLynne | #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/0Ns5fLtEwh — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2024

While he didn’t detail the exact day that Brittany Mahomes will be having their third child, it is quite easy to tell based on these comments that she is seemingly scheduled to have the child sometime in the next three weeks while Patrick will have some free time away from football.

While the first-round bye is obviously great for the Chiefs as a team, it likely means even more on a personal level for both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes that he will be able to be present for their third child’s birth.

Some things are just bigger than football. And being present for the birth of a child certainly qualifies as exactly that.

[NFL on X]