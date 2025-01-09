Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel works the sideline against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Although the Patriots entered the season excited about the direction things were going under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and rookie quarterback Drake Maye, the season never quite went how New England hoped.

After a disappointing 4-13 campaign, New England decided to part ways with Mayo, in a move team owner Robert Kraft said was the hardest decision he has ever had to make. With the vacancy at the head coach position, one name has been continuously linked to the Pats: former Tennesee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Now, according to one prominent insider, New England has taken the final step toward making that hire a reality and completed its interview process with Vrabel.

“Patriots completed a head coach interview today with Mike Vrabel in Boston for their head coach position,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Congratulations to him! We all know they’re going to give him the job,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Dude interview Matt Patricia… it was Mac jones who made him look bad,” one fan added.

“Mike Vrabel seems like a good fit for the Patriots. Has a more rugged east coast style cold weather football coach feel,” added someone else.

“My money absolutely is Vrabel being the next Patriots head coach!” another person wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if Vrabel does end up being the next guy in New England.