Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee has enjoyed a close relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers since launching “The Pat McAfee Show.” Rodgers appears as a frequent guest on the show, and Rodgers has even used it to reveal big news.

Right now, the NFL world is eagerly anticipating which franchise Rodgers will suit up for next, and on Wednesday, McAfee made a move that may or may not have revealed Rodgers’ next move.

McAfee retweeted an interview he did with Rodgers from a few years ago, where Rodgers discusses one of the franchises rumored to currently be in the running for his services.

“I love Pittsburgh… it’s a great blue collar tahn & Mike Tomlin is a fantastic coach who knows how to lead and players love playing for,” Rodgers said in the interview back in 2021.

It would make sense why Rodgers would want to join the Steelers. The franchise recently traded for and extended star wide receiver DK Metcalf.

With Metcalf paired with George Pickens, the Steelers have one of the most lethal wide receiver rooms in the NFL, even if both stars may be susceptible to drawing the occasional unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The other team rumored to be in the running for Rodgers is the New York Jets, who are looking for a bridge quarterback following the Daniel Jones era in the city.

It’ll be interesting to see where Rodgers lands.