Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are looking to move forward and leave the past behind. The organization feels that quarterback Bryce Young has turned the corner necessary to be a top-of-the-line starter in the league, but knows that it’ll have to improve things on the other side of the ball if it wants to be competitive.

The poor play of the defense last season is serving as a motivating factor for vast improvement in the 2025 campaign.

“We don’t need to be anything close to that,” cornerback Jaycee Horn said, according to the team’s official website. “You kind of want to throw it out of your mind because it’s a new season, but at the same time, it’s on the back of your mind too, because that should be really all the motivation you need to come back to camp. “You don’t want nothing like that to happen again. It was a lot of injuries and a lot of stuff of that nature, but at the same time, the stat book is what it is. Like, we weren’t a good defense last year, so this year we just have to go even harder than we did last year.