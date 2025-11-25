Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are battling for an NFC wild-card berth. Unfortunately for the Panthers and their fans, Monday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers showed just how far away the team is from being a true contender in what is looking like the best conference this season.

It’s not that Carolina didn’t have opportunities, such as when Bryce Young turned the ball over on first-and-goal from the one-yard line.

“Missed opportunity, and there were a lot of moments like that, and that certainly was one of them,” Canales said of the interception, per the Panthers’ official website. “We just have to be able to carry our execution, regardless of where it’s at, what time it’s played, who the opponent is, we have to focus on those things and make sure that we come out of the game with good football.