Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Miami Dolphins earlier this year, but he has not been able to practice with the team as he has been sidelined on the Physically Unable to Perform list. And it sounds like even once he is physically ready to play, the team has decided that he’s not going to see the field during a game immediately.

During a press conference this week, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made it very clear that Odell Beckham Jr. will not play for the team until he and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are able to get comfortable playing together.

“There’s not a scenario where he’s going to just jump out there with a cape on without practicing at all,” McDaniel said according to Pro Football Talk. “Are we going to play football with Tua and Odell being uncomfortable with their connectivity in a real game? Absolutely not. So, the measures that we’ll take, we’re trying to make sure that when we’re on the field, that he’s done absolutely everything to minimize how long it takes for him to be live action.”

Once Beckham is healthy, it will be interesting to see how long it takes before he returns to the field.

