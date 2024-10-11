Jan 1, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns players’ helmets rest on the bench prior to their game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are desperate for a solution and hoping for a break. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting either.

That solution won’t come by way of running back Nick Chubb. Chubb has been practicing as he works his way back from last season’s season-ending knee injury, but he’s not game-ready quite yet. According to Pro Football Talk, head coach Kevin Stefanski shed some light on the situation on Friday.

“I’m not going to get into how close, those types of things, other than to say he’s getting better every single day,” Stefanski said.

“And Nick has the attitude and certainly we support [him] where we’ll just take it day-to-day and focus on what he’s looking to accomplish out there — [whether] it’s on the practice field, in the meeting room, in the weight room, those types of things. So, he’s very much keeping a day-to-day mindset.”

To make matters worse for the Browns, their next opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, will be getting some serious reinforcements in time for Sunday’s game.

” (Eagles) WRs AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith and RT Lane Johnson are all off the injury report and will make their returns Sunday vs. the Browns” NFL insider Ari Meirov tweeted on Friday.

#Eagles WRs AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith and RT Lane Johnson are all off the injury report and will make their returns Sunday vs. the Browns. pic.twitter.com/cp77rUm0H5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 11, 2024

Not only will the Browns not be getting any additional reinforcements to its offense, but the Eagles will be in their best form in weeks.

It’ll be interesting to see if this is the game Cleveland figures it out, but it’s not pointing toward that being the case.

