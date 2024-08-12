Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets star pass rusher Haason Reddick has not even played a game with the team yet after he was traded to New York from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, but he is already demanding a trade. However, it sounds like the team has no plans to agree to that demand.

On Monday, news broke that Haason Reddick was seeking a trade from the New York Jets before he has even played a snap with the team. But shortly after the news broke, Jets general manager Joe Douglas issued a strong statement indicating that the team had no plans to trade the star pass rusher.

“We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the BA if he does not report. Since the trade discussions back in March we have been clear, direct, and consistent with our position. Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season,” Douglas said in his statement, via Adam Schefter.

This is obviously a strong stance from Douglas. We’ll have to see how this situation plays out.

